Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
17:30
St. Wilfrids RC Church
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:15
St. Wilfrids RC Church
James Langan Notice
LANGAN S.J. Fr. James Of your charity,
pray for the repose of the soul
of Fr. Jimmy Langan S.J.
who died fortified by the
rites of the Holy Church on
Friday December 13th 2019,
aged 93 years.

Fr. Langan will be received into
St. Wilfrids RC Church on
Sunday December 22nd at 5.30pm. His Requiem Mass will be on Monday December 23rd at 12.15pm, prior to private interment at Preston Cemetery.

All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019
