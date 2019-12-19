|
LANGAN S.J. Fr. James Of your charity,
pray for the repose of the soul
of Fr. Jimmy Langan S.J.
who died fortified by the
rites of the Holy Church on
Friday December 13th 2019,
aged 93 years.
Fr. Langan will be received into
St. Wilfrids RC Church on
Sunday December 22nd at 5.30pm. His Requiem Mass will be on Monday December 23rd at 12.15pm, prior to private interment at Preston Cemetery.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019