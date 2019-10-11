Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna Funeral Directors
54-56 Meadow Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 1TR
01772 251 694
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fairhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Fairhurst

Notice Condolences

James Fairhurst Notice
Fairhurst James Thomas William
'Jim' Died Peacefully at home in the
arms of his family,
aged 92.
Dearly beloved Husband of Marjorie (deceased).
Much loved Father
of Jimmy and Patricia.
Dear Father in Law
of Alison and Bryan.
Devoted Grandfather of Nicola, Matthew, Jenna, Lynsey,
Craig, William and Robin.
And Great Grandfather of
Erin, Charlie and Evelyn
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October 2019
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
The family are grateful to
receive donations for
Alzheimer's Society and
Cancer Research.
All enquires to
McKenna Funeralcare,
54 Meadow Street, Preston,
PR1 1TR.
Tel: 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.