|
|
|
Fairhurst James Thomas William
'Jim' Died Peacefully at home in the
arms of his family,
aged 92.
Dearly beloved Husband of Marjorie (deceased).
Much loved Father
of Jimmy and Patricia.
Dear Father in Law
of Alison and Bryan.
Devoted Grandfather of Nicola, Matthew, Jenna, Lynsey,
Craig, William and Robin.
And Great Grandfather of
Erin, Charlie and Evelyn
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October 2019
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
The family are grateful to
receive donations for
Alzheimer's Society and
Cancer Research.
All enquires to
McKenna Funeralcare,
54 Meadow Street, Preston,
PR1 1TR.
Tel: 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019