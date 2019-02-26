Home

James Coleman

Notice

James Coleman Notice
COLEMAN JAMES
'Jim' Kathleen and Elizabeth would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of
sympathy and support, cards and generous donations given to the 'Alzheimer's Society',
at this sad time.

Thanks to all who attended the funeral and to Fr Gee from
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church, Lostock Hall for his kind ministrations and for
the lovely service.

Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
