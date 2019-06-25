Resources More Obituaries for James Clayton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Clayton

Notice CLAYTON James

'Jim' The family of the late

James Clayton would like to

thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations given to 'Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, (in support of the

Renal Service to help dialysis patients) at this sad time.



Thank you to Dr Mark Brady from the Renal Ward, Debbie Farrow and all at Ward 12 & Ward 25 for their wonderful care of James.

Thanks to Pete Goulding for his kind ministrations and for the lovely service.



Also thank you to

Paul's Pies & Pennington's

for their excellent buffet.



Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,

