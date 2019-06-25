|
CLAYTON James
'Jim' The family of the late
James Clayton would like to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations given to 'Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, (in support of the
Renal Service to help dialysis patients) at this sad time.
Thank you to Dr Mark Brady from the Renal Ward, Debbie Farrow and all at Ward 12 & Ward 25 for their wonderful care of James.
Thanks to Pete Goulding for his kind ministrations and for the lovely service.
Also thank you to
Paul's Pies & Pennington's
for their excellent buffet.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their professional and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
