|
|
|
CLAYTON Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on 8th June 2019
James
'Jim'
Aged 78 Years.
Much loved husband of
Betty (deceased),
loving dad of James, Mary,
Michael & Maureen,
devoted grandad and
great grandad,
loved brother of
George (deceased),
John (deceased) & Ann.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 19th June 2019
at 1.30pm.
Bright colours may be worn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Lancashire Teaching
Hospitals NHS Trust'
(In support of the Renal Service to help dialysis patients)
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
