|
|
|
BOWKER James Bernard
(Bernie) The family of the late
Bernie Bowker would like to thank everyone for all the kindness and sympathy shown to them at this sad time. Also, for the cards, messages and donations
to Trinity Hospice.
Thanks to all the staff in
A&E and ICU at Victoria Hospital, Willows Florists for the beautiful flowers, Father Martin Murray for a moving service and to Mark and Helen Rae for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2019