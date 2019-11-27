|
|
|
BERRY On 21st November 2019.
Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital.
JAMES
'Jimmy'
Aged 94 years.
A much loved dad to
Kathleen, Patricia, Madelene, Jim, Keith, Kevin (deceased),
Nigel & Margaret, a loving grandad & great grandad.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge
on Tuesday 3rd December 2019
at 11.00 a.m. followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2019