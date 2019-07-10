Home

Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:15
New Longton Methodist Chapel
Jacqueline Wiggins Notice
WIGGINS Jacqueline Ann Aged 73 years.
Died peacefully in St Catherine's Hospice on 9th July 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Cliff,
dearly loved mum and grandma.

Will be sadly missed.

Funeral services at
New Longton Methodist Chapel on
Friday 12th July at 11.15am followed by committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred
to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane,
Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2019
