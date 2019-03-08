Resources More Obituaries for Jacqueline Kenyon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacqueline Kenyon

Notice KENYON Jacqueline

'Jackie' Jim and family would like to

thank all family and friends for attending the funeral service, for the kind messages of condolence, cards and support and for the donations made to 'RNLI'.

Thank you to Pat Belshaw for her kind and friendly ministrations, and to Brian & Linda at Cornalls

for the lovely flowers.

A special thank you to Ori

for her valued friendship

and support throughout

the years and especially

through the last few months.

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019