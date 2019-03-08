Home

KENYON Jacqueline
'Jackie' Jim and family would like to
thank all family and friends for attending the funeral service, for the kind messages of condolence, cards and support and for the donations made to 'RNLI'.
Thank you to Pat Belshaw for her kind and friendly ministrations, and to Brian & Linda at Cornalls
for the lovely flowers.
A special thank you to Ori
for her valued friendship
and support throughout
the years and especially
through the last few months.
Thank you to Ian & Wendy Wilde Independent Funeral Directors and staff for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
