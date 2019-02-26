|
|
|
KENYON On 22nd February 2019.
Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
JACQUELINE
'JACKIE'
Aged 75 years
The much loved wife to Jim,
loving mum to Gary & Graeme,
devoted Grandma to Anthony,
sister to Ken & Barbara
and sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March 2019
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
' Royal National Lifeboat Institution',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
