Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Jacqueline Kenyon Notice
KENYON On 22nd February 2019.
Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital

JACQUELINE
'JACKIE'
Aged 75 years

The much loved wife to Jim,
loving mum to Gary & Graeme,
devoted Grandma to Anthony,
sister to Ken & Barbara
and sadly missed by all her
family and friends.

Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March 2019
at 1:30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
' Royal National Lifeboat Institution',
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
