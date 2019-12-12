|
|
|
YOUNG Jackson Passed away peacefully
at home on 5th December 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Ann, loving dad of Catherine and Andrew, and much loved grandad of Ethen.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Thursday the 12th December 2019 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Services, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019