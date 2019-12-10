|
|
|
YOUNG Jackson Passed away peacefully at home on 5th December 2019
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Ann and loving dad of Catherine and Andrew.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Thursday the 12th December 2019 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Services,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019