|
|
|
Williamson Jack On Saturday 9th March 2019, peacefully in hospital,
Jack aged 91 years.
The beloved husband of
the late Joan, much loved dad
of Ann, David and Philip.
Cherished grandad and
great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at St Peters Church Salesbury on Monday 18th March at 10.30 am, followed by a committal at Pleasington Crematorium at 11.30am. Donations if so
desired made payable to
East Lancashire Hospice,
c/o Talbot Funeral Service
341 Whalley New Road
Blackburn BB1 9SR
Tel: 01254 695995
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More