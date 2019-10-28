|
WARD Jack Passed away on
24th October 2019
with loving family by his side
Aged 81 Years
Devoted husband of the late Pat,
much loved dad to Susan,
Janet, Harry and Sara.
Cherished grandad to Matthew,
Jorden, Andrew, Shawnee,
Joshua, Meghan, James,
Adam and Ewan.
Also a loving great
'Gangad' to Dorothy.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral Service will take place at
St. Saviour's Church,
Bamber Bridge on Monday
4th November 2019 at 11.00am
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
may go to either
'Alzheimer's Society' or
Alzheimer's Research U.K'
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2019