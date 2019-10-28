Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Ward

Notice Condolences

Jack Ward Notice
WARD Jack Passed away on
24th October 2019
with loving family by his side

Aged 81 Years

Devoted husband of the late Pat,
much loved dad to Susan,
Janet, Harry and Sara.
Cherished grandad to Matthew,
Jorden, Andrew, Shawnee,
Joshua, Meghan, James,
Adam and Ewan.
Also a loving great
'Gangad' to Dorothy.

Always in our hearts.
Funeral Service will take place at
St. Saviour's Church,
Bamber Bridge on Monday
4th November 2019 at 11.00am
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
may go to either
'Alzheimer's Society' or
Alzheimer's Research U.K'
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.