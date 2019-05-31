|
|
|
PETERSON Peacefully, on 25th May 2019,
with his loving family at his side.
Jack
Aged 83 years.
The dearest loving and devoted husband of the late Kathy,
beloved dad of Gaynor, Jacquie and Bobby, loving grandad to Lee, Danielle, Jack, Claire, Kyle and Emma, great grandad to Lucius and dear brother to Norman, Ronnie, Brian, Jimmy, Marjorie and Pat (all of whom are deceased)
and Christine.
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of
St. Mary Magdalene, Ribbleton, on
Wednesday 12th June at 11.00 a.m. followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for either
'Army Benevolent Fund' or
'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
