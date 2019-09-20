|
|
|
LIVESEY Peacefully on
18th September 2019,
at Dovehaven Lodge,
Jack
Aged 98 Years.
The dearly beloved husband of the late Jessie, loving father of Brenda,
dear father-in-law of Michael (deceased) and grandad to Mark.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Preston Crematorium,
on Friday 27th September
at 4.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019