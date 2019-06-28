|
JOHNSON Jack Aged 88 years.
Who died peacefully on
Friday 21st June 2019 in the
Royal Preston Hospital.
Loving husband of Margaret.
Father of John, Jacqueline, and Peter, dear father-in-law,
grandad and great-grandad.
Also loving brother of Margaret.
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Gregory's Church, Preston, at 9.00am on Wednesday 3rd July followed by Cremation at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquires to Carrol M. Bibby, Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Rd,
Ribbleton, Preston
Tel 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 28, 2019