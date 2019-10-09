|
HINDLE Jack (King Coal)
Jack Hindle Passed away suddenly at home, on 1st October 2019 aged 72 years.
The beloved husband of Pauline, much loved dad of Jo-Ann, Tracy, Gail and Jessica, father-in-law of Hughie, Dean and Phil and devoted grandad of Jack, Jamie, Ruby
and George.
'So dearly loved, so sadly missed by all his family and friends and all who knew him'
'Goodnight, God Bless (King Coal)'
Funeral details to be
announced later.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2019