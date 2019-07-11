|
|
|
FAHEY (Nee Clegg) Of Your Charity Pray for the
repose of the Soul of
Elizabeth Irene
who died fortified with
The Rites of Holy Church
On 8th July 2019
Aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of
Jack (deceased),
loving mother of Jack and Brian,
dear mother in law of Hilary,
devoted grandma to Stephen, Andrew & Mark,
dear great grandmother to Megan, Miles, Fearne, Juliet, Caitlin, Phoebe, Stanley & Larry, dear long time companion
to Arthur.
Funeral Service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July 2019
at 10.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 11, 2019