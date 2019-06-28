|
|
|
BEACH Peacefully, on 16th June 2019,
at his home,
JACK
Aged 91 years,
The dearly beloved husband of Doreen (deceased),
loving father of Karen and Janet and grandfather to Victoria, William and Lauren.
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of
St. John Baptist, Broughton, on Friday 5th July at 11.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 28, 2019