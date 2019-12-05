Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Jack Baxendale

Jack Baxendale Notice
BAXENDALE Jack Peacefully on 28th November 2019 at Chorley Hospital.
Aged 90 years.
The dearly loved husband and best friend of Irene (Deceased).
Much loved by all his family.
Loving and kind in all his ways,
Upright and just to
the end of his days.
Sincere and kind
in heart and mind,
Beautiful memories he left behind.
Funeral service and
committal to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go
to either 'Mencap' and 'Derian
House Children's Hospice' c/o
funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
