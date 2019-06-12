|
|
|
Ditchfield Ivy
nee Eaves Wife of Eric Ditchfield, died on the 21st February 2019, aged 89.
Mrs Ditchfield was born in Farrington, near Preston, but moved to Warrington and then
to Nottingham in 2016.
She was know as 'Mrs Fix-it'
by her children as she was
very good at DIY.
She liked ballroom dancing and was also a member of the local
golf club, Poulton Park.
Mrs Ditchfield leaves her husband, two sons and two daughters.
She was pre-deceased by
another daughter Christine.
A funeral service and committal service was held on the 8th March at Wilford Hill Crematorium, conducted by Reverend Canon Christopher Wheaton.
Mrs Ditchfield's ashes will be interred at Coniston Cemetery alongside her eldest daughter.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2019
Read More