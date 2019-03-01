Home

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
15:00
Wilford Hill Crematorium, West Chapel
Loughborough Road
West Bridgford, Nottingham
View Map
DITCHFIELD Ivy Sadly passed away at
The Grand Care Centre in West Bridgford on the 21st February 2019, aged 89 with her loving family by her side.
Ivy will be greatly missed by husband Eric and all her family
and friends.

Service to be held at
Wilford Hill Crematorium,
West Chapel, Loughborough Road,
West Bridgford, Nottingham,
NG2 7FE on Friday 8th March
at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to
MIND Charity.

All enquiries to
A.W. Lymn Funeral Directors,
West Bridgford.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
