BALAZS On 9th July 2019
In Hospital
ISTVAN
'Steve'
Aged 92 years.
The beloved husband of
Terezia (deceased), a dearly loved dad, grandad & great grandad,
sadly missed by all
his family & friends.
'Reunited with loved ones'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July 2019
at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 12, 2019