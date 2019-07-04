|
|
|
HALEY (née Cross) Iris Joan
Aged 88 years.
'Formerly of Freckleton.'
Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on the 22nd June 2019.
Devoted Wife of Stan (Deceased).
Loving Sister of Roland (Deceased).
Special Auntie to many and
caring Sister in Law.
Dearly loved by close Family, Friends and caring Neighbours.
'Now at peace.'
Funeral service to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
8th July 2019 at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please;
Donations in memory of
Iris are welcome and will
benefit the Parkinson's Society
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton,
Preston PR2 1HY.
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019