|
|
|
FERGUSON Iris Passed away peacefully in hospital on 2nd December 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Trevor, dearly loved mother and grandmother.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
11th December 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019