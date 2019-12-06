Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Ferguson

Notice Condolences

Iris Ferguson Notice
FERGUSON Iris Passed away peacefully in hospital on 2nd December 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Trevor, dearly loved mother and grandmother.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
11th December 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -