Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:30
Holy Trinity Parish Church
Freckleton
Irene Whiteside Notice
WHITESIDE Irene Passed away peacefully on November 15th , 2019 in Victoria Hospital with her family at her side, of Freckleton, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother.
Happiest in the garden with her sisters dear and being pampered at her daughter & son in law's.
Mum I am sick with loss & the sun will shine a little less brightly without your company.
Your loving daughter Joanne.
Funeral service & interment
at Holy Trinity Parish Church, Freckleton on Thursday,
November 28th at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham.
Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019
