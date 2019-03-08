|
|
|
OUTHWAITE Irene Aged 90 years.
Irene was a much loved Wife to Roy, Mum to Lynne & Martin, and Grandma to Vicky.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Rest peacefully, Irene.
Funeral service and
committal to take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Monday 18th March at 10.45am.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Irene are gratefully being received in favour of
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
