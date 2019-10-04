Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Moulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Moulding

Notice

Irene Moulding Notice
MOULDING Irene The family of the late Irene Moulding would like to express their sincere thanks for all the support, kind wishes, cards, donations to St Michael's Church and expressions of sympathy during the last few weeks.
Many thanks to Longton Care Home for the care shown to
Irene during her brief stay.
Thank you to all staff at RPH for looking after Irene - for their care and kindness and GP Dr Hiles at
St Fillan's for her continued care. Thanks to Rev. Canon Evans and all at St Michaels and All Angels with St Mark Church Ashton for the beautiful funeral service.
Finally, to Martin's Funeral Directors for their compassion and dignified funeral arrangements.
Goodnight, God bless Irene.
Now rest peacefully.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.