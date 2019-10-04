Resources More Obituaries for Irene Moulding Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irene Moulding

Notice MOULDING Irene The family of the late Irene Moulding would like to express their sincere thanks for all the support, kind wishes, cards, donations to St Michael's Church and expressions of sympathy during the last few weeks.

Many thanks to Longton Care Home for the care shown to

Irene during her brief stay.

Thank you to all staff at RPH for looking after Irene - for their care and kindness and GP Dr Hiles at

St Fillan's for her continued care. Thanks to Rev. Canon Evans and all at St Michaels and All Angels with St Mark Church Ashton for the beautiful funeral service.

Finally, to Martin's Funeral Directors for their compassion and dignified funeral arrangements.

Goodnight, God bless Irene.

Now rest peacefully. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices