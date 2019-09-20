|
|
|
MOULDING Peacefully,
on 15th September 2019,
in the Royal Preston Hospital
and of Penwortham,
Irene
Aged 84 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Henry, loving mother of William, mother-in-law of Dinah, grandmother of Simon, Helen and Nicola and great grandmother of
Lauren and Callum.
'Goodnight, God Bless.'
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St. Michael and All Angels with St. Mark,
Egerton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, on Wednesday 25th September
at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment at Hill Road Burial Ground, Penwortham.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Michael's Church' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019