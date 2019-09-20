Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Moulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Moulding

Notice Condolences

Irene Moulding Notice
MOULDING Peacefully,
on 15th September 2019,
in the Royal Preston Hospital
and of Penwortham,
Irene
Aged 84 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Henry, loving mother of William, mother-in-law of Dinah, grandmother of Simon, Helen and Nicola and great grandmother of
Lauren and Callum.
'Goodnight, God Bless.'
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St. Michael and All Angels with St. Mark,
Egerton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, on Wednesday 25th September
at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment at Hill Road Burial Ground, Penwortham.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Michael's Church' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.