MILLIGAN Peacefully on 17th June 2019
at Springfield Manor
Nursing Home
Irene (Rene)
Aged 97 years.
Employed at BAC and later by Lancashire County
Council Social Services;
on her retirement a
Member of the WRV and
Voluntary Worker for
Cancer Research.
Wife of Eric (deceased, formerly of BAe, Preston); mother to Graham (deceased) and Tony; beloved sister to Jean; mother-in-law to Anne (deceased) and Carol.
Much missed by her nephew and niece, grand-children,
great-grandchildren,
family and friends.
Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in her memory to Derian House Children's Hospice, Chorley.
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeral Directors,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston, Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
