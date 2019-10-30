Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Irene Harrison Notice
HARRISON On October 22nd 2019
Irene
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alf,
much loved Mother of Peter, Denise, Andrew and Karl
and a loving grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday November 5th at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherines Hospice
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2019
