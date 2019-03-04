Home

H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00
Preston Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Irene Crowley Notice
CROWLEY On 27th February 2019, with her family members around her,
Irene Mary, aged 71 years,
sadly passed away.
The much loved wife of Matt (Dillon), a dearly loved mum, grandma, great grandma, sister, auntie, great auntie and friend.
Funeral service and committal
at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 7th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
the Funeral Director,
H & G Wilde, 154B Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TP Tel: 01772335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
