|
|
|
CHAPMAN Irene Peacefully on 15th October 2019 at Royal Preston Hospital, with her family by her side, aged 82 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Mick, much loved mum to Janet and Michael, mother-in-law to John and Trish and nanna to Gemma and Emma.
The Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations, if desired, will be gratefully received on behalf
of Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019