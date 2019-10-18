Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Chapman

Notice Condolences

Irene Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN Irene Peacefully on 15th October 2019 at Royal Preston Hospital, with her family by her side, aged 82 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Mick, much loved mum to Janet and Michael, mother-in-law to John and Trish and nanna to Gemma and Emma.
The Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations, if desired, will be gratefully received on behalf
of Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.