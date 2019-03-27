VALIANT Peacefully after a short illness

on 22nd March 2019

IDA MARY

Aged 81 years.

Beloved and devoted wife of Henry Terence, treasured Mum of

Terry, Kevin (dec), Donna, Carol

and Tim, a loving Gran of Gemma,

Rebecca, Emma, Amie and Will.

My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so,

would I have told you that

I am going there to prepare

a place for you?

And if I go and prepare

a place for you,

I will come back and take you

to be with me that you

also may be where I am.

A celebration of Ida's life will

take place at Charnock

Richard Crematorium on

Wednesday 3rd April 2019

at 11.30am. Ida requested

no black to be worn.

Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to either St. Catherine's Hospice or Derian House Children's Hospice c/o the funeral director

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,

5 Balcarres Road,

Leyland, PR25 2EL.

Tel - 01772 622203 Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2019