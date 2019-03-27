|
VALIANT Peacefully after a short illness
on 22nd March 2019
IDA MARY
Aged 81 years.
Beloved and devoted wife of Henry Terence, treasured Mum of
Terry, Kevin (dec), Donna, Carol
and Tim, a loving Gran of Gemma,
Rebecca, Emma, Amie and Will.
My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so,
would I have told you that
I am going there to prepare
a place for you?
And if I go and prepare
a place for you,
I will come back and take you
to be with me that you
also may be where I am.
A celebration of Ida's life will
take place at Charnock
Richard Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd April 2019
at 11.30am. Ida requested
no black to be worn.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to either St. Catherine's Hospice or Derian House Children's Hospice c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL.
Tel - 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2019
