Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00
Brindle St James' Church
Ian Whyte Notice
WHYTE On 24th September 2019
Peacefully in hospital
Professor Ian Douglas
Aged 71 years.
The much loved husband of Kathy, loving dad to Rebecca & Ruth.
Funeral Service at
Brindle St James' Church
on Friday 4th October 2019
at 12.00p.m.
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to be confirmed.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2019
