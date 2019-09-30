|
|
|
WHYTE On 24th September 2019
Peacefully in hospital
Professor Ian Douglas
Aged 71 years.
The much loved husband of Kathy, loving dad to Rebecca & Ruth.
Funeral Service at
Brindle St James' Church
on Friday 4th October 2019
at 12.00p.m.
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to be confirmed.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2019