Home

POWERED BY

Services
Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Speight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Speight

Notice Condolences

Ian Speight Notice
Speight Ian Michael Suddenly, on 2nd June 2019,
aged 60 years.

Much loved Husband of Dee,
Son of Edith and the late Harry, Father of Kevin, Stepfather of David, devoted Grandad to
Theo and Ethan and
loving Brother of Catherine.

Ian will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
St. Anthony of Padua
Catholic Church, Fulwood, on
Thursday 20th June at 1.00pm, followed by the committal at Preston Crematorium.

Refreshments are to be
held thereafter at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club at 3.30pm. Charitable donations,
if so desired, are gratefully being received in memory of Ian for Lancashire Air Ambulance.

Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.