Speight Ian Michael Suddenly, on 2nd June 2019,
aged 60 years.
Much loved Husband of Dee,
Son of Edith and the late Harry, Father of Kevin, Stepfather of David, devoted Grandad to
Theo and Ethan and
loving Brother of Catherine.
Ian will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Anthony of Padua
Catholic Church, Fulwood, on
Thursday 20th June at 1.00pm, followed by the committal at Preston Crematorium.
Refreshments are to be
held thereafter at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club at 3.30pm. Charitable donations,
if so desired, are gratefully being received in memory of Ian for Lancashire Air Ambulance.
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
