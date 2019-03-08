|
Margison Ian On Thursday 28th February 2019, Ian, aged 70 years,
died suddenly at his
home in Penwortham.
The dearly loved husband of Pauline, loving dad of Helen and Paul, a devoted grandad of Oliver, Eva and Connor, a much loved brother of Sheila and Jeannie, also a loving uncle and father-in-law.
Funeral Service at St Teresa's
RC Church Penwortham on
Friday 15th March at 1pm
followed by interment
at Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
the Fire Fighters Charity
c/o address below.
Lying in repose and further enquiries please to
N Gillett & Son, 'Church View'
Mowbreck Lane, Wesham,
PR4 3HA. Tel: 01772 682496
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
