Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Lumley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Lumley

Notice Condolences

Ian Lumley Notice
LUMLEY On 25th March 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
Ian
The much loved husband to Joan, sadly missed by
all his family & friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 5th April 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to 'St Catherine's Hospice' or
'Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA)',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.