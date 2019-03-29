|
LUMLEY On 25th March 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
Ian
The much loved husband to Joan, sadly missed by
all his family & friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 5th April 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to 'St Catherine's Hospice' or
'Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA)',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
