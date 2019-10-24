|
HUNTER On 20th October 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
Ian Kennedy
Former Chief Superintendent
in Lancashire Constabulary
Aged 88 Years
The beloved husband of Elsie (deceased),
dearly loved dad of Duncan,
Kenneth, Graham & Elaine
and a much loved father in law,
grandad & great grandad
'Together Again'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Royal British Legion'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019