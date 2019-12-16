|
|
|
EDMONDSON Ian Passed away suddenly on
Monday 25th November 2019,
aged 54 years.
Dearly loved son
of Patricia and Ronald.
Much loved brother of
Linda, Stewart and Trish.
Loving partner of June and
a cherished uncle and cousin.
Funeral service will be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Monday 23rd December
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, may be
made in memory of Ian to
Royal British Legion
Poppy Appeal.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 16, 2019