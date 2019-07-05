Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Crosby

Notice Condolences

Ian Crosby Notice
CROSBY Peacefully on 30th June 2019 at home with his wife by his side
Ian
Aged 56 years.
Sadly missed by his wife, sons, precious granddaughter
and all family members.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 9th July at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for either
'St. Catherine's Hospice' or 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.