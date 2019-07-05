|
|
|
CROSBY Peacefully on 30th June 2019 at home with his wife by his side
Ian
Aged 56 years.
Sadly missed by his wife, sons, precious granddaughter
and all family members.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 9th July at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for either
'St. Catherine's Hospice' or 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019