BRETHERTON Ian Sadly passed away on
Sunday 2nd June 2019.

Very dear son of the late
Tom and Rene Bretherton.
Beloved husband of Linda,
much loved and precious brother of Pat, Barbara, Eileen, Frank and the late Peter, loved and
respected brother in law of Jack, Fran, Frank, Josie and Pat, a much loved uncle and good friend to all.

Ian enriched our lives and will
stay forever in our hearts.
Remembered with love.
Enquiries to the funeral director, Mr Neil Buckley.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
