Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Bretherton Ian Peacefully in
Longton Nursing Home on
2nd June 2019
aged 62 years.
Beloved husband of Linda
and family.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Peace at last
Funeral service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 10th June at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
