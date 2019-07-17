|
|
|
WINSTANLEY Hugh Brian
Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of
BRIAN,
who died fortified by rites of the Holy Church on Friday 12th July, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
loving father of Anne- Marie, Janet, Paul, Mary-Clare and John, a dear father in law and much loved grandpa and great grandpa.
'Requiescat in pace'
Reception into Church on Thursday 18th July at 6.00pm, prior to Requiem Mass
at SS Mary and Michael's RC Church, Garstang on Friday
19th July at 4.00pm to be followed by interment in the Churchyard.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2019