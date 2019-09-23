|
|
|
HUNT Howard The family of the late Howard would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence and generous donations to the
'Alzheimer's Society' and for attending the funeral service.
Special thanks to all the staff at Gillibrand Nursing Home for the kind care given to Howard.
Thanks to Pat Belshaw
for the lovely service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Also, to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their professional caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019